Mosquito larvae found in 1,770 houses in Rohtak, notice served on owners

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 21

The district health authorities have served notices on 1,770 people in the district after mosquito larvae were found in their houses during inspection by health workers in the past one and a half months. The larvae cause dengue and malaria diseases.

As per information, nine cases of dengue and three cases of malaria have so far been reported in the district, while 254 cases of dengue and three cases of malaria were found in the corresponding period of the previous year. The health teams have inspected over 4,000 houses in the district so far.

Sources said 55 notices were issued today after mosquito larvae were found in houses located in Sari and Dhobi Mohalla, Balak Nath, Shastri, Kamal, Revenue and Hari Singh colonies, Jhajjar road, New Rajendra Nagar, Azad Garh, Green Park, Jawahar and Arya Nagar in Rohtak city.

Dr Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon, said 11 teams in urban areas and one each at 120 health centres in rural areas had been formed to carry out door-to-door inspection of houses. “In majority of cases, the larvae have been found in coolers, back trays of refrigerators, useless tyres, broken utensils and flower pots. By serving notices under the Municipal Act 2010, they were asked either to clear water within 48 hours or use anti-larvae medicines,” he said.

Dr Birla said there was a provision to issue challan between Rs 300 and Rs 2,500 in case the larvae were found again in the same house.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said awareness was crucial for the prevention of dengue and malaria. Residents should observe at least one day as ‘dry day’ in a week to wash, clean and dry all household items properly.

