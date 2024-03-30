Most Faridabad units sans fire NOC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 29

With around 400 units served notices by the Fire Department in the past one year, less than 10 per cent have taken the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department in the district, it is reported.

The offenders include banquet halls, marriage gardens, vehicle showrooms, restaurants, builders and educational institutions. Though any building used for commercial or residential purpose at mass level needs to acquire an NOC from the department, there are many who either do not apply or fail to get it renewed on time, according to sources in the department. The sources revealed that only 20 to 25 of the total units to whom notices had been served have acquired the NOC in the last about 12 months in the city.

It is alleged that majority of the liquor vends and the ahatas (designated space for liquor consumption) are reported to be operating without the mandatory NOC and the licence from the Food and Safety Department. At present, the city has around 272 such spots, including 230 liquor vends and 42 ahatas, according to sources in the administration.

Besides these, a large number of banquet halls, marriage palaces, community centres and dharamshalas are also not adhering to the standard fire safety norms, according to sources in the department. According to a department official, “Adoption of fire-fighting norms when there is a large gathering and a functional kitchen is a must.”

Another category that had been found avoiding norms include the government educational institutions, coaching centres and offices of various government departments. President of the Abhibhawak Ekta Manch OP Sharma said that the authorities should ensure adequate required measures for the safety of students and staff.

It is reported that the department is also facing shortage of both staff and equipment. The department, which had applied for a hydraulic platform of the height of 48 to 78 m is yet to receive the equipment, even though the city has over 50 high rise residential societies and a population of over 1.30 lakh.

Additional Divisional Fire Officer Satywan Samriwal said that while the buildings made from non-permanent structure do not fulfil the conditions for applying for the fire NOC, notices were being issued in case of any violation of norms by any unit detected by the department.

