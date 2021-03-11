Most Faridabad units without fire NOC

Most Faridabad units without fire NOC

Around 16,800 industrial units were found in a survey last year.

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 23

The recent fire incident at a manufacturing unit in the Sarai Khawaja area of the city which killed three workers may pass as only an incident in the official records, but it points towards the lurking danger in view of the scores of units functional with inadequate fire safety norms or fire no objection certificate (NOC).

Life at stake

A majority of the 20,000-odd industrial units functional in the non-conforming zones do not have the NOC and, thus, pose a risk to employees. Sources in admn

“Though no official figure is available of any office about the units functional without the mandatory fire NOC, according to rough estimates, the number such units is in several thousands,” said sources in the civic administration.

A majority of the odd 20,000 industrial units functional in the non-conforming zones do not have the no objection certificateand, thus, pose a risk to the lives of employees, claimed the sources, who added that the district administration needed to learn from the recent incident.

“With no announcement for measures to prevent the repeat of such incidents coming from the authorities concerned, this speaks volumes about the seriousness of the administration regarding the safety measures ,’’ said Varun Sheokand, a social activist based here.

Claiming that the regularisation demand of the zones having 70 per cent or more industrial units has been pending for long, Rajiv Chawla, president of the Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (IAMSME), said the delay had resulted in the unavailability of civic amenities, making both industrial units and residents suffer.

A total of 23 clusters, having around 16,800 industrial units, had been found in a survey last year by the Department of Industries, it was claimed. Sarurpur, Mujheri, Gazipur, Mujesar, Bajri, New DLF, SGM Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Indira Colony, Krishna Colony, Malerna Road, Gurukul, Kharkhana Bagh,Ajronda and Dabua-Pali road were among the main non- conforming zones .

Stating that the units located in the non- conforming zones were not eligible for the NOC, Satyawan Samriwal, Additional District Fire Officer, said notices were issued from time to time to the buildings, offices or units found to be operational without the no objection certificate.

He added that 42 government offices had recently applied for the NOC after a warning of strict action. He admitted that large industrial units functional in the non-conforming areas were ineligible for the NOC.

Yashpal Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, said the issue was being taken up on a priority basis for a proper solution to prevent such incidents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

5
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s

Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Chandigarh cops nab vehicle thief, recover four two-wheelers

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections