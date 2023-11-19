Most farm fires in Fatehabad district, but only one FIR

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 18

Even though Fatehabad district has reported the maximum number of farm fire incidents this season, the district authorities have been shying away from registering FIRs against farmers resorting to stubble-burning.

Rajesh Singh, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department in Fatehabad district, said an FIR had been registered against a farmer at Gorakhpur village in the district today. As many as 291 farmers had been issued challans and a penalty of Rs 7.45 lakh had been imposed.

With 499 fire incidents, Fatehabad district is leading the tally. Today, eight fire incidents were reported in the district, while a total of 21 incidents were reported across the state.

