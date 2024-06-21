Mother arrested, sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, June 20

The police have arrested the mother of Komal (20), allegedly killed by her 17-year-old brother, for her reported involvement in what is suspected to be a case of ‘honour’ killing. The accused has been identified as Amita, a resident of Keorak village in the district.

Sirsa accused, too, in custody Meanwhile, in the Sirsa ‘honour’ killing case, the police on Thursday produced Desraj and Gurpreet, father and brother, respectively, of deceased Saravjeet Kaur’s before a court, which sent them to judicial custody. During investigation, the police found and seized the phones of the victim and her brother. They also recovered the pillow believed to have been used in her murder. We condemn such killings: Hooda We strongly condemn ‘honour’ killings. Earlier, too, such incidents had come to the fore, but had subsided. Now again, there is a spike. It shouldn’t happen in a state like Haryana. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former Chief minister

The police claimed that Amita was involved in the criminal conspiracy. The main accused had surrendered soon after committing the crime, said SP Upasana.

The police had registered a case on the complaint of Anil, a resident of Nanakpuri Colony and Komal’s husband, against the accused.

Anil had solemnised an inter-caste marriage with Komal on February 6, after which her father Shyam Sigh filed a case against Anil. The couple was traced in Sirsa, but Komal insisted on staying with Anil. Due to potential threat from her family, they left the city and obtained police protection through a High Court order. They stayed at a safe house in Kaithal. During this period, her family visited them and assured them that they would accept the marriage. Trusting them, the couple surrendered their police protection and returned home.

However, things turned for the worse. As per Anil’s complaint, Komal’s younger brother arrived at their house with a pistol and started firing. She was shot in the neck, resulting in her death.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal