Motor garages, lack of parking causing jams in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 6

Several areas in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri witness severe traffic congestion every day due to a lack of adequate parking spaces. People, not bothering to park their vehicles in a disciplined manner, leave their cars unattended and disrupt the smooth flow of traffic. Besides, motor mechanics and vendors aggravate the problem as they encroach on roads with their materials or customers’ cars. Not only that, the commercial buildings in the twin cities, which have a huge daily footfall, do not have parking arrangements.

“People park their vehicles on roads, which leads to narrowing of the path. It hinders the flow of traffic, causes blockades and considerably slows down the movement of traffic,” said Anil Kumar, a resident of Professor Colony in Yamunanagar.

According to statistics, the twin cities house over 500 shops and workshops of motor mechanics. Most of whom have allegedly encroached upon massive parts of roads by keeping their spare parts and repair items, leading to congestion.

A number of roads, including Rampura Road, Lad Dwara Road and Tejli Road, witness traffic jams on a daily basis. Rampura colony in Yamunanagar is the hub of mechanic shops and workshops.

“The municipal corporation has assured us several times that they will shift mechanics to auto markets. But nothing has been done so far,” said Davinder Mehta, a resident of Rampura colony.

A number of vendors stand on roadsides in most market areas, leading to congestion and traffic jams on the roads. According to information, the areas around the telephone exchange, Nehru Park, ITI, Fountain chowk, Piyara chowk, bus stand and a number of other areas remain overcrowded. These vendors place their carts on roadsides and even spread out chairs and tables for their customers, leaving very little space for vehicular movement. Residents demand these vends be shifted to vending zones.

Several roads in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri have four lanes, but vehicles can only move in a single lane.

Himanshu of Jagadhri alleged that most commercial buildings didn’t have parking arrangements. People visiting these buildings parked their vehicles on the roads, causing congestion.

Traffic police station SHO Rampal Sharma said they take action against violators. “We issue challans to people who park their vehicles on the roads and impound their vehicles,” said the SHO.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar