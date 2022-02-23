MoU signed for research work

Karnal: Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU), here, has signed an MoU with Dhanuka Group to jointly conduct research in crop protection chemicals and in the promotion of modern technology in the agriculture sector. It was signed by Professor Samar Singh, Vice-Chancellor, MHU and Dr AS Tomar, vice-president & head- R&D, Dhanuka Agritech. Prof Smar Singh and Dr Tomar said the objective of the MoU to jointly conduct research activities in the field of crop protection chemicals and organising awareness programme for carrying out agri extension services. Farmers will be encouraged to use modern agriculture technologies (like drone usage, artificial intelligence (AI), and precision agriculture. Dhanuka will provide drones to MHU, and the scientists of the MHU will educate farmers to operate these drones and the judicious use of pesticides.

Seminar on Maharaja Agrasen

Rewari: Indira Gandhi University (IGU) organised a two-day national seminar on "socio-economic and political aspects during Maharaja Agrasen Rule: Prospects and perspectives". Rajya Sabha member and chairman of Essel Group Dr Subhash Chandra was the chief guest while Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Om Parkash Yadav was present as the special guest while Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Gakhar presided over the function. "The ideology of Maharaja Agrasen was to take the people of every section of the society along," said Chandra. Prof Gakhar said Maharaja Agrasen was the promoter of socialism and the priests of non-violence. He also emphasised on entrepreneurship while highlighting the one brick-one rupee policy.

International Mother Tongue Day

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) organised an online programme to mark International Mother Tongue Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeswar Kumar said Prof BK Kuthiala, chairman of Haryana State Higher Education Council, Panchkula, was the keynote speaker, who said uniformity at the level of language of dialogue could play an important role in achieving the set goals of India's reverence for ancient knowledge and efforts to build the future. The role of the intelligentsia is important in giving concrete shape to the ongoing efforts in this direction.

Flower festival celebrated

Ambala: The season 5 of the flower festival was organised by the department of mathematics at SD College, Ambala Cantonment. Participants from different districts of Haryana participated in the festival. Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij attended the festival. A huge variety of flowers ranging from daisies, orchids, roses, lilies, carnation to an array of cacti and other potted plants were showcased in the show. College principal Dr Rajinder Singh and head of mathematics department Dr Naveen Gulati said that participants from different places submitted more than 300 entries in this exhibition. There were three categories in the exhibition -flower, cactus, plants.