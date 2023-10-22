MoU signed for setting up new ‘panjiri’ plants

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

The Women and Child Development Department on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, Sonepat, for special assistance in setting up “panjiri” plants at Paploha village, Panchkula and Kalayat village, Kaithal.

The work will commence at both plants within one year.

The Commissioner, Women and Child Development Department, Amneet P Kumar, said setting up the panjiri plants with the support of NIFTEM would help in increasing the effectiveness of nutrition-related efforts by the Women and Child Development Department.

She said a supplementary nutrition programme had been implemented to enhance the nutritional status of women and children.

The department provides supplementary nutrition to the beneficiaries as per the financial norms of the Centre, which includes various nutritious dishes and “panjiri”.

She further stated that the department was also providing fortified “panjiri” to children aged between 6 and 18 months, including malnourished children.

The construction of a new plant is necessary to provide clean and nutritious food to the beneficiaries, she added.

The MoU was signed by the Director, Women and Child Development Department, Monica Malik, and the Registrar on behalf of NIFTEM. Earlier, two “panjiri” plants were operational in the state in Gurugram and Gharaunda.

Head, Department of Food Science and Technology, Komal Chauhan said NIFTEM would provide high technical assistance to the Women and Child Development Department for the plant.

