Mouth freshener row: Gurugram cafe waitress arrested

Gurugram, March 8
The police arrested the waitress of Laforestta Café and Restaurant, where five people fell sick after consuming a mouth freshener containing dry ice.
The waitress, identified as Amritpal Kaur, was taken into custody on Thursday evening after questioning for about an hour. Subsequently, she was released on bail after joining the investigation.
The café manager was arrested on Monday and remanded into custody, while the establishment owner remains absconding. As a result, the café-cum-restaurant remains locked.
According to Manesar ACP Surender Sheoran, “During interrogation, the arrested waitress revealed that the incident occurred solely by mistake. She was released on bail after cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing.”
Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, said they had gone to the restaurant on the night of March 3. They were given a mouth freshener after the dinner. As soon as they had the mouth freshener they got burning sensation in their mouths and started vomiting, he said.
