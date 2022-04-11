Haryana: Move to end screening test for Assistant Prof post opposed

Chandigarh, April 10
The Haryana Aspiring Assistant Professors’ Association (HAAPA) has objected to the Haryana Government’s proposal to end the system of screening test for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in government colleges.
Subhash Sapra, founding member of the association, said information had been received from the officials of the Higher Education Department that this time, the government was going to change the rules for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in government colleges and the screening tests conducted for the recruitment, would no longer be taken.
According to the new rules, of the 100 marks, 87.5 marks of the academic record and 12.5 marks of interview are being proposed for the recruitment.
