Moving car catches fire on Dwarka Expressway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 1

A moving car caught fire on the Dwarka Expressway. The driver saved himself by jumping from the car somehow. In an effort to stop the car immediately, some other vehicles got lined up.

The incident took place around 5pm, when a moving Renault Kiger car suddenly caught fire. The driver had a close shave as he immediately stopped the vehicle and jumped out of it, but the fire spread rapidly.

After receiving information about the incident, a fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control but the car was fully gutted.

