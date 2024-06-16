MP for highway status for Sehlang-Dadri road

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 15

On being elected as the Member of Parliament from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh for the third consecutive time, Dharambir Singh, today held his first meeting with district officials in Narnual here and directed them to resolve the problems of people on priority.

Taking a serious note of the people’s long-pending demand, Singh also directed the officials of the PWD (B&R) to prepare a report for getting the Sehlang-Baghot-Dadri road the status of a state highway. He said the status of a state highway would pave the way for road openings on both sides of the Green Field Corridor National Highway at Sehlang village for entry and exit.

Residents of 40 villages in the district had staged dharna along the national highway at Sehlang village here for 14 months demanding the road openings on both sides of the highway. They postponed the dharna before the Lok Sabha polls following the assurance of Union Minister Rao Inderjit.

“Initially, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had assured us of the entry/exit point of the NH 152D at Sehlang and Baghot villages but no opening was made at these places forcing the residents of nearby villages to cover over 15 km extra to enter the highway. Besides Gadkari, we have met many leaders but the demand is still lying unheard,” said one of the protesters.

Apart from the issue, the MP asked the officials to speed up the development works and get it completed within the stipulated timframe so that people could benefit from it.

“Before the start of the Atal Mission of Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT-2) scheme, drinking water supply should be ensured to the people while making better use of the existing resources in the cities. In view of the summer season, the officials should make additional arrangements so that people do not face the problem of drinking water,” said Singh.

He directed the officials of the Power Corporation to ensure electricity supply to the tubewells in the villages where drinking water was being supplied through tubewells.

“All types of basic facilities should be made available in the colonies built under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Settlement Scheme. The electricity connection has been approved in these colonies. Now, the power Corporation should complete this work as soon as possible,” the MP added.

Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta, Ateli MLA Sitaram Yadav, Narnaul Municipal Council Chairperson Kamlesh Saini, DMC Mahavir Prasad, Narnaul SDM Dr Jitendra Singh and Nangal SDM Chaudhary Mayank Bhardwaj, besides officials of other departments were present at the meeting.

