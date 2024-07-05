Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal reviews development works in Kaithal

Karnal, July 4
Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Thursday directed officials to expedite development works in Kaithal district. He also asked them to prioritise big projects along with ensuring basic amenities like electricity, water, health and roads infrastructure to people.
Speaking during a meeting at the Mini-Secretariat in Kaithal, he said PM Narendra Modi's dream was to make India a developed country by 2047 and everyone's cooperation was required to achieve this goal.
“Officials should ensure that the development works should be completed in time and their quality maintained. Officials must ensure that the problems of residents are resolved," he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks
PM Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday evening, which marks his...
3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa
The victims belonged to Jhajjar and were on their way toward...
Army vehicle ambushed in Kathua, five soldiers killed
5 hurt | JCO among dead | 5th attack in Jammu region in a mo...
White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits
Visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr Kevin ...
Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu
Khadoor Sahib MP has expressed his resentment over his mothe...