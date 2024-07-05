Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal reviews development works in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 4

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Thursday directed officials to expedite development works in Kaithal district. He also asked them to prioritise big projects along with ensuring basic amenities like electricity, water, health and roads infrastructure to people.

Speaking during a meeting at the Mini-Secretariat in Kaithal, he said PM Narendra Modi's dream was to make India a developed country by 2047 and everyone's cooperation was required to achieve this goal.

“Officials should ensure that the development works should be completed in time and their quality maintained. Officials must ensure that the problems of residents are resolved," he added.

