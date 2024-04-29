MP Kartikeya, father urge people to attend ‘Brahmin Sammelan’

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 28

Former union minister Venod Sharma and his son, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, have embarked on a state-wide tour to urge people to attend the state-level ‘Brahmin Sammelan’ which is to be held as part of a month-long series of programmes, marking ‘Parshuram Janmotsav’ in Karnal on May 5.

The event, which will be organised at the old vegetable market, is expected to witness a huge gathering. The preparations for it are already in swing. Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the event, while Venod Sharma will preside over the function.

Both leaders are actively extending invitations to people for the event. “It will be a grand function and we are witnessing a tremendous response from all sections of society across the state,” said the MP.

Highlighting the significance of the event, he said, “Lord Parshuram is our idol, and everyone should follow his teachings.”

Kartikeya said he had organised a similar programme in December 2022 in Karnal, and it had witnessed a record gathering. “I had raised 13 demands before CM Khattar and he had accepted 10.” He said that so far he had covered 14 districts and the remaining would be covered in a week.

