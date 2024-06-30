 MP Kumari Selja hits out at Central Govt over rising inflation : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • MP Kumari Selja hits out at Central Govt over rising inflation

MP Kumari Selja hits out at Central Govt over rising inflation

MP Kumari Selja hits out at Central Govt over rising inflation

Kumari Selja addresses party workers at Congress Bhawan in Sirsa on Saturday.



Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 29

MP Kumari Selja has criticised the BJP-led Central Government for its inability to control inflation. She highlighted the alarming increase in food prices, which had tripled within a year. Selja said the government was making it difficult for people to afford basic necessities, with the monthly food expenditure for an average Indian family now reaching Rs 16,400.

In a press note issued, Selja pointed out the rapid rise in the prices of essential daily items. The Consumer Food Price Index shot up to 8.69 per cent in May 2024 from 2.91 per cent in May 2023. Reports from a commodity research firm show that prices for edible oil have surged by 30 per cent and pulses by an average of 20 per cent compared to last year. Selja noted that grocery items, which made up for about 24 per cent of the household expenses, were also becoming very expensive. In just the past two months, the prices of everyday items like soap and hair oil had increased by 2-17 per cent. Additionally, routine items such as milk, dairy products and vegetables had seen sharp price rise, with further increases likely.

Selja referred to a Bank of Baroda report that indicated significant price rise in the April-June quarter such as tomatoes up by 37.6 per cent, onions by 89.4 per cent and potatoes by 81.1 per cent. A recent report from a consumer research firm, Kantar, revealed that from January to March, an average Indian family had to spend Rs 49,418 on groceries, which translated to over Rs 16,400 per month. Selja stressed that families with a monthly income of only Rs 15,000 were struggling to cope with such expenses. The rising inflation was leading to severe economic hardship, increasing the number of suicides due to financial distress. She urged the Central Government to take strict measures to control inflation and ensure that no one went hungry.

Selja stated that inflation had become a severe problem, with rapid price rise making life difficult for the consumers. As long as the current government remained in power, she warned, inflation would continue to rise and the common man’s life would worsen. The failure of the government policies has led to the situation and unless these issues were addressed, inflation could not be reduced.

