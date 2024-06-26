MP Rao pulls up civic officials, says Millennium City can’t be ‘kuragram’

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 25

With poor civic situation reportedly affecting BJP’s winning margins in Gurgaon, MP and Central minister Rao Inderjit Singh asked district officials to set things right. Chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials of the city, he directed them to resolve the sanitation and water crises and power issues at the earliest to ensure that voter angst did not spill over to the Assembly poll in October.

“This is Millennium City. It cannot be transformed into ‘kuragram’. We cannot afford people to boycott elections for not getting civic facilities. Water, power and clean city is their right. I give you one week to work on concrete solutions and implement them,” he reportedly told the officials.

Addressing the MCG and GMDA chiefs, Rao asked them to ensure that there was no waterlogging this monsoon. He also asked the civic authorities to explain what took them so long to cancel the contract with waste management concessionaire ECo Green. While the high court has stayed the termination of the contract, the MCG has hired a new contractor, and according to Rao, the stay does not bar the civic agency from getting a new contractor.

“Do all it takes, but get citizens the infrastructure they want and deserve. I will be keeping a tab on the progress and will recommend strict action against those found lacking in initiative and execution,” he said. While Gurgaon was one of the most secure seats for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, and the party expecting record-winning margins, Rao’s victory margin was only 75,000 votes. Congress candidate Raj Babbar gave him a tough fight.

People’s angst over poor civic conditions and collapsed civic infrastructure was cited as one of the key reasons.

Rao has asked people to approach him, even through mails and social media, in case of any civic or long-pending issue, promising speedy resolution. He has asked officials to ensure that Samadhan Shivirs resolved maximum problems.

Win was not easy

