MP seeks time to raise medical bond issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Friday gave a notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, seeking time to raise the issue of the controversial medical bond policy, which has troubled medicos across the state.

Critiquing the policy in the notice, Hooda said it was being imposed on students, which had raised the cost of their medical studies.

This had led to agitation and the students were asking for the rollback of the policy. He said students were being forced to sign bonds of Rs 40 lakh which had put the students of poor and middle sections of society in a fix.

He further said the evolving situation in Haryana due to the student stir was disconcerting. He said the matter needs to be raised and discussed soon for the welfare of these students.