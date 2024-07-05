MP Kumari Selja hits out at state Haryana over rising crime

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, July 4

Kumari Selja, MP from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, has criticised the BJP-led state government of Haryana, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order amid the rising crime in the state. She alleged that the statistics were alarming, claiming that 465 murders, 720 rapes, 813 kidnappings, 80 dowry deaths and 709 cases of molestation had been reported between January and June 2024 across the state. The MP alleged that that cities like Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat and Yamunanagar had witnessed a surge in criminal activities, creating widespread fear and insecurity among residents.

CHILDREN NOT SAFE Children and young girls are not safe. In the past six months, the police have registered a total of 704 cases under sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act. — Kumari Selja, MP

In a press statement, Selja alleged that the government had failed to curb corruption, unemployment and crime, despite claims of good governance. She criticised the administration for its inability to control criminal elements and maintain public safety.

She said that in the state, children and young girls were not safe, adding that in the past six months, the police had registered 704 cases under Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act. Under this Act, Ambala recorded 26 cases, Faridabad 93, Hisar 38, Jhajjar 20, Karnal 53, Palwal 29, Panchkula 24, Panipat 68, Rohtak 29, Sirsa 18, Sonipat 44, and Yamunanagar 34 cases. She called for urgent reforms in policing and governance.

