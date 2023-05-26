MP Sushil Gupta to lead state AAP unit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The AAP today constituted its state unit and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta as its president, while ex-MP Ashok Tanwar will head the campaign committee of the party.

Anurag Dhandha has been appointed the senior vice-president, while ex-minister Nirmal Singh will be the national joint secretary.

Chitra Sarwara, Balbir Singh Saini and Banta Singh Valmiki have been made state vice-presidents. Dr Manisha Yadav will be the state president of the youth wing, Dr Rajneesh Jain of the women’s wing, Ayush Khatkhad of the student’s wing, Kuldeep Bhambu of the farmer cell, Naresh Bagri of the SC cell, Dheeraj Yadav of the OBC cell, Kavita Dalal of the sports cell, Moksha Pasrija of the legal cell, Suresh Garg of the beopar cell, Dr Sarika Verma of the medical wing and Gurcharan Singh state chief of the intellectual cell of the party.

Dr Adarsh Pal will be Ambala parliamentary unit president, Satya Narayan Yadav of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rajendra Sharma of Faridabad, Mukesh Dagar of Gurugram, Pawan Fouzi of Hisar, Dalvinder Singh Cheema of Karnal and Sumit Hindustani of Kurukshetra.