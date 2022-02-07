MP's 'relative' held for assaulting policeman

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 6

The Ambala police have arrested a person, who is allegedly a relative of a Lok Sabha MP, under various Sections, including using criminal force to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty, rioting, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly.

The accused, Mohit, a resident of Mirzapur. He was produced before a court today which sent him to judicial custody. A case has been registered against Mohit, Prince and Sahil, Krishan, Mohit, a resident of Gaganheri, and Sapptar, and 3-4 unidentified youths, under various Sections of the IPC.

The police stated that on Saturday night, cops got information that some youths in front of the HUDA commercial complex were consuming liquor and playing music at a high volume. The ASI stated, “I told them to leave the place as it was too late. Meanwhile, Mohit said they could not do anything to him and he would get them transferred.”

The SP confirmed Mohit had been arrested. He was the main accused and was sent to judicial custody. —