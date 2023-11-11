MRI facilities at Yamunanagar, Jagadhri civil hospitals

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that MRI facilities will be available at the civil hospitals in Jagadhri and Yamunanagar.

Addressing a Jan Samvad programme at Jagadhri on Wednesday, he said this would eliminate the need for people to travel long distances for medical services. The CM said the issue of traffic jams caused due to tractor-trailers carrying wood parked on roads in Jagadhri would be resolved on priority basis.

He directed the installation of streetlights in the markets within Jagadhri urban area to be completed within the next three months. “As many as 41,000 locations have been marked for this purpose. The work of installing streetlights in all markets is set to be completed by February 2024,” said Khattar.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Yamunanagar