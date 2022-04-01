MSME official penalised for delay in service

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Haryana Right to Service Commission (HRSC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on Additional Director of MSME Directorate, Shashi Kant, for delay in providing services under Energy Audit Assistance Scheme. According to a petition submitted with the HRSC the complainant Narender Kapoor’s applicationwas pending for one and a half years.

The HRSC after an inquiry in the case held Kant responsible for the delay. The HRSC imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 that has to be deposited in the State Treasury within 30 working days and also awarded a compensation of Rs 5,000 to the complainant. —