MSME official penalised for delay in service

Chandigarh, March 31
The Haryana Right to Service Commission (HRSC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on Additional Director of MSME Directorate, Shashi Kant, for delay in providing services under Energy Audit Assistance Scheme. According to a petition submitted with the HRSC the complainant Narender Kapoor’s applicationwas pending for one and a half years.
The HRSC after an inquiry in the case held Kant responsible for the delay. The HRSC imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 that has to be deposited in the State Treasury within 30 working days and also awarded a compensation of Rs 5,000 to the complainant. —
