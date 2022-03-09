Haryana: MSMEs to get 50 per cent VAT reimbursement

Chandigarh, March 8
To provide relief to industries in NCR where norms require them to shift to cleaner fuels, the state government has proposed to reimburse 50% of VAT collected on natural gas purchased by MSMEs for a period of two years.
“The government recognises that industries in the national capital region (NCR) are being pushed to shift to cleaner fuels, including natural gas, due to concerns arising from the severity of air pollution. The shift will increase the cost of production for industries, affecting their competitiveness,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
It has been proposed in the Budget to provide 50 per cent reimbursement on VAT on natural gas (piped or compressed) for industries in the MSME sector for a period of two years. —
