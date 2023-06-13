MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana’s Pipli after being assured of fair price for sunflower

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Pipli (Kurukshetra), June 13

With the meeting between Kurukshetra administration and agitating farmers ending on a positive note, the impasse between the two got over.

After Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police assured a fair price for the procurement of sunflower seeds late Tuesday evening, the farmers announced to lift the blockade they had started on Monday afternoon.

The farmers had blocked the National Highway-44 near Pipli, which connects Delhi with Chandigarh, and some other routes.

DC Shantanu Sharma and SP Surinder Singh Bhoria had a meeting with farmer leaders which remained fruitful. “Haryana government stands by farmers and is offering best rates on sunflower seeds across the country. Hafed has started procurement of sunflower at Rs 4,800 per quintal and now it is purchasing at Rs 4,900 per quintal and tomorrow it will purchase at Rs 5,000 per quintal. An internal relief of Rs 1,000 is given by the state government under Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. They will ensure a fair price to the farmers,” said the DC while addressing the farmers. He also appealed to them to lift the dharna.

About the second demand of releasing arrested farmers and cases, SP Bhoria said the investigation was underway and they conveyed about it to the farmer leaders. “Our investigation is going on and the further procedure I have conveyed to the farmers,” said the SP.

After the announcement, farmers were in jubilant mood and they danced on the national highway. Farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Karam Singh Mathana, Suman Hooda, Rattan Singh Mann, Arshpal Charuni, Suresh Koth and others said their demands have been accepted by the administration and they announced to lift dharna.

“Our demands have been accepted by the administration and now we appeal to farmers to lift dharna,” said Tikait.

Suresh Koth said that their meeting remained fruitful with the administration and now they have asked them to come to protest site to clarify the outcome. The DC and SP came and assured to fulfil their demands, after which they lifted dharna.

#kurukshetra