MSP increasing farmers’ income, says agri minister

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 9

Haryana Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the income of farmers was increasing as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops was being increased by the government every year.

He said the rates of poplar wood had reached Rs 1,800 per quintal during the BJP rule, benefiting the farmers of the region.

“A number of crops including wheat, paddy, sugarcane and mustard are being purchased at MSP by the BJP government. The MSP is being increased every year helping to increase the income of the farmers,” said Haryana Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar.

Gujjar was campaigning in rural areas of Jagadhri Assembly constituency for party candidate from Ambala Lok Sabha seat Banto Kataria.

He said the BJP government opened licenses to establish more plywood factories in Haryana.

“During the BJP rule, licenses were opened to establish more new plywood factories. This development has increased the demand of poplar wood increasing its rates. As a result, the rates of the poplar wood has reached to Rs 1,800 per quintal,” said Kanwar Pal Gujjar.

He said the BJP government was providing electricity supply to the villages for about 20 to 22 hours and some villages for 24 hours.

“For the progress of the country, it is necessary to form a Modi government for the third consecutive time. There is a wave in favour of BJP and the party will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” said Gujjar.

