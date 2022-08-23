MSP not implemented due to Adani, says Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

Lashing out at the Modi government over legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for various crops, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said it did not suit the business interests of Gautam Adani.

Malik, who was in Nuh for an event at a cow shelter in Kira village, said the PM’s friendship with Adani made him the richest, while the farmers were still waiting for the MSP guarantee.

“If legal guarantee on MSP is not given, there will be another fight and it will be a fierce one this time. You cannot defeat the farmer of this country. You cannot scare him since you cannot send ED or income tax officers after him. Adani has been given airports, ports, major schemes and, in a way, the preparation is to sell the country, but we will not let that happen,” Malik said. After completing his current tenure, he would “fully participate” in the fight for farmers’ rights, he said.