Muddy roads threat to motorists

The condition of roads in Pinjore, Kalka near Rakhpur colony is in a pitiable condition. The work has been delayed since the past one year. The commuters are left stranded for hours. The muddy roads pose a threat to commuters, both in terms of hygiene and safety. The authorities have turned a blind eye to the situation. Minni Kalra, Pinjore

Footpaths misused by bike riders

A majority of the footpaths in the city are either missing or damaged, while those available for pedestrians have been encroached upon by two-wheeler owners and hawkers. The footpaths on the flyovers at Ajronda Crossing , Bata Chowk, Badkhal Chowk and the flyover at Ballabgarh are being used to park two-wheelers when these are actually meant for the pedestrians and cyclists. The movement of two-wheelers on footpath not only creates trouble for the pedestrians but also results in accidents. The civic body and the traffic police should take steps to check violations of this kind. Paras Bhardwaj, Faridabad

Don't serve stale food to animals

Anumber of cows have died due to feeding on stale food during the "Amavasya" in Bhiwani district. Nearly, 74 cows were taken ill and nearly 12 died during treatment in the gaushala. I request residents not to serve stale food to the animals which are a threat to their health. The administration should also ban serving of leftover food to the animals. Sanjay Parmar, Bhiwani

