Multi-coloured tyre jersey barriers replace concrete barriers

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 16

In a bid to reduce accidents in foggy weather, the Gurugram police has planned to replace concrete jersey barriers with multi-coloured tyre barriers. The project, in collaboration with PSL Company, was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran at Kherki Daula toll plaza and Bristol Chowk zebra crossing today. The commissioner referred to the project as transformation in traffic management.

“The tyre barriers will help drivers rightly judge dividers and U-turns, especially at night and in fog. These barriers have proven to be helpful in minimising the number of accidents and saving lives. Moving with the times and considering the needs of the city traffic, we are adopting this cosmo solution,” said Ramachandran.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said the department had been conducting surveys to know accident-prone areas in the city and reasons behind those accidents to find a feasible solution and curb the occurrence of road mishaps, he added.

“Currently, the project has been initiated in two black spots, but once successful, it will be taken ahead and implemented across the city,” added Sangwan.