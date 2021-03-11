Multi-crore heist: STF seeks polygraphy test of suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 24

Suspecting suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia of still concealing important leads in the multi-crore heist case, STF has demanded his polygraphy test.

Setia appeared in a local court today for hearing and consented to polygraphy test. He requested that this test be conducted in Delhi NCR while STF insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Highly placed sources in STF revealed that they were apprehensive of accused Setia using his clout to influence the test here so wanted it in another location. The decision on the same is expected in the next hearing on May 31.

Meanwhile, the STF has taken other accused Chetan Maan alias Boxer on seven days police remand after getting him on a production warrant from Delhi. Chetan Maan is a close aide of key accused and mastermind of heist gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya.

According to the public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat, Dheeraj Setia appeared in the court of additional district sessions judge Tarun Singhal. Setia agreed, but it was venue of test which was debatable between both parties.

“Setia requested polygraphy test be conducted in Delhi-NCR while we insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. On the location of test, the next hearing will be on May, 31,” added advocate Sehrawat.

It may be noted that Dheeraj Setia is out on bail from the High Court. After that, he appeared in the court for the first time on Tuesday. In August 2021, accused Dr Sachender Jain Nawal was arrested in the multi-crore heist, who during interrogation accused Setia of taking bribe of crores to cover up the case. On which the STF had made the IPS officer an accused. After that the state government had suspended him.

A senior STF officer said they are questioning with accused Chetan Maan alias Boxer who is on a seven-day remand. The STF visited some suspected places in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for the recovery of stolen money.