Multi-crore land scam at Ansal project unearthed in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 14

A multi-crore scam involving the sale of “undetermined” (UD) land in Ansal API City has come to the fore. The land mafia, allegedly in connivance with officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the District Town Planning office, not only sold the UD land, roads, but also got conveyance deeds registered without getting any approval of the layout plan. This allegedly caused a huge revenue loss to the state exchequer.

Jogender Swami, Jan Aawaj Society president and former Zila Parishad member, complained about it to the Chief Secretary, Chief Town Planner and Director Country and Town Planner on August 26. The case pertains to Ansal API City in Sector 19 here.

Swami alleged the land mafia, in connivance with some government officials, sold land meant for government roads (sarkari gohar), electricity substation and taxi stand, besides the UD land by cutting 14 plots.

Swami said the accused also sold the land meant for parks in the society. Many people had constructed houses on that land without obtaining any approval from the Town and Country Planning Department, he said.

Swami said members of the residential society would now stage a dharna at the DTP office near toll plaza on September 16, seeking a CBI probe into the entire episode.

District Town Planner (DTP) Dhirender has recommended police action against the violators, including plot owners, and the Ansal company. “We have physically verified the sites and noticed violations of the Haryana Development and Regulations of Urban Areas Act,” he said.

‘Undetermined’ land misused

‘Undetermined’ (UD) land is the area left by a builder for future planning when it applies for the approval of a project's master layout

This land cannot be sold or used for construction without getting an approval in that regard from the Town and Country Department, says complainant Jogender Swami