Multi-crore scam: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders CBI inquiry into Bhiwani MC affairs

Chandigarh, May 13
Acting on a petition alleging — among other things — a multi-crore scam involving issuance of cheque from Bhiwani Municipal Council’s account to “some bogus company,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry before submitting its report within four months.
Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also directed the state of Haryana to depute a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank person as the investigating officer, along with two Assistant Sub-Inspector-rank officials for the inquiry to be conducted by the premier investigating agency.
The direction came on a petition filed by Sushil Kumar Verma. He contended that the state police “was not properly investigating the case in all the FIRs because protection and patronage is being provided by the present government, which warrants the investigation of all FIRs by some premier investigation agency i.e. CBI”. Justice Bhardwaj asserted the allegations were apparently required to be examined independently.
