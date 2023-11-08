Multi-level parking lot opened in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 7

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today inaugurated a multilevel parking facility in Ambala Cantonment.

The parking facility has been constructed at a cost of Rs 19.38 crore and will be managed by the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar.

Congested lanes, absence of parking spaces, and haphazardly parked vehicles have been an ordeal for commuters.

While addressing a gathering, Vij said, “To decongest the market, there was a need to develop a multi-storey parking lot, but there was no space available for the facility, following which a three-storey parking facility has been developed on Gudgudia drain. The parking lot has a capacity to park 350 cars and 300 two-wheelers.”

Subdivisional Magistrate-cum-Administrator, Ambala Sadar MC , Satinder Siwach said, “Tenders were invited but bids were not received. Hence, it was decided to start the operation by engaging the MC staff.

#Ambala #Anil Vij