Multi-storeyed buildings strain services, rue Rohtak residents

Multi-storeyed buildings constructed at the HSVP Sector 2 in Rohtak.



Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 30

The trend of constructing multi-storeyed buildings for commercial and residential purposes through builders by demolishing old structures has now come to Rohtak too after Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula.

Infringement of fundamental rights

Getting basic facilities are the fundamental rights of every resident, but the govt is infringing on these rights by letting builders construct multi-storeyed buildings in residential areas without expanding the services accordingly. Deepak Rathi, A social activist

The practice is growing especially in those localities where land price is skyrocketing and land holders do not have sufficient funds to reconstruct the house. The builders are constructing four-storeyed buildings with stilt in collaboration with land owners as per the “two plus two” formula, which means two floors remain with the land owner, while the other two are sold by the builder.

Though the trend has made it easy to get a house at affordable prices, it has also put extra burden on basic services like potable water, drainage system and vehicle parking etc, forcing the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to resist the practice of four-storeyed building with stilts.

“Over 30 old houses in HSVP sectors1, 2 and 3 have been developed into four-storeyed buildings with stilt in the recent past. The land is dug up to 8 to 10 feet to create space for stilt parking in every building, leaving the adjoining houses at the constant risk of cracks or subsidence. At least four families (one on a floor) reside in such a building that puts extra burden on the facilities like drinking water and electricity. Moreover, the sewage system remains choked due to overload,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, president, Resident Welfare Association (RWA), HSVP, Sector1.

Ahlawat maintained that due to these tall buildings, people residing in adjoining houses were neither getting sunlight nor fresh air, whereas the sectors were established to provide all facilities in an open space. Vehicles were being parked outside the houses, leading to congestion in the streets. The situation would deteriorate further in the coming days if the construction of such buildings was not curbed, he added.

Dheeraj Chawla, president, Rohtak Builders Association, said HSVP sectors, Sun City, Model Town, DLF Colony, Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Jhang Colony, Arya Nagar etc were the localities in Rohtak city, which were on the builders’ priority to construct multi-storeyed buildings in collaboration with land owners. This practice had been the trend for the past some years, but has got a boost in the last one year following a sharp rise in the land prices, he added.

“Exorbitant land prices and lack of time are the two major reasons, forcing the property owners to strike a deal with builders for the reconstruction of their houses. Everyone knows that the construction of a house is a tough and hectic task which consumes not only huge funds but also time, hence the trend for the construction of four-storey buildings in collaboration with builders is growing in Rohtak,” said Chawla.

Deepak Rathi, a social activist, said following the “erroneous” policies of the state government, people were paying the price of this “unjustified” commercial activity being run in the name of providing homes in plotted areas.

