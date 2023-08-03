Multiple SITs to probe Nuh cases, vigilante videos: DGP

Gurugram, August 2
In a bid to ensure thorough investigation into communal clashes, special investigation teams (SITs) will be formed to probe the cases. Haryana DGP PK Agarwal, who was in city today, said multiple SITs would be formed and each SIT would look into eight FIRs. They would also investigate the provocative videos posted by cow vigilantes like Monu Manesar. Manu and other vigilantes, accused of instigating Nuh mobs, have gone into hiding ever since the clashes.
Agarwal, who reviewed the security arrangements of area, said there was nothing to fear and situation was normal in Gurugram. “Gurugram is completely safe and there is no report of any violence. Senior officers have been deployed in Nuh and the police have been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration,” he said.
Six persons, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh and spread to Gurugram over the past two days. On being questioned about lapse of Intelligence in Nuh, Agarwal said when any incident like this happens questions were bound to arise.
Senior IAS officer deputed
Chandigarh: Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kauhsal today issued orders that Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran, shall proceed to Nuh immediately to provide guidance to the Nuh Deputy Commissioner for maintenance of law and order. Joshi will coordinate with state headquarters while maintaining headquarter at Nuh till further orders.
