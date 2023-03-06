Municipal Corporation of Gurugram gears up for rains, identifies 32 waterlogging-prone spots

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 5

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started preparations months in advance to avoid waterlogging during the monsoon. It has identified 32 waterlogging spots across the city, where the problem was particularly bad in the past two years. The points include the service road along the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Narsinghpur, mini secretariat, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course road and Sheetla Mata road.

4 creeks in Aravallis to be cleaned Officials have been instructed to clean four natural creeks in the Aravallis that serve as a vital source for recharging groundwater table. PC Meena, MCG Commissioner

A joint team of MCG and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials visited the spots to ensure adequate drainage arrangements. Officials said teams have been directed to complete the work of cleaning stormwater drainage by May end.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said, “Officials have been instructed to clean four natural creeks in the Aravallis that serve as a vital source for recharging groundwater table.” The four creeks are located close to Golf Course road at Sectors 26, 42, 54, and 56. The run-off rainwater from these creeks was identified as one of the primary reasons for waterlogging on the Golf Course road during rains last year. Meena said the authorities would ensure road repair, adequate water pumping stations and manpower to prepare for the monsoon.

A GMDA official said the work of drain cleaning and improvement was under way from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

The work of repairing the missing link of the drain from Atul Kataria Chowk to Rezangla Chowk via Sheetla Mata Road would be done by the MCG by April-end, an official said.