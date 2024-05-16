Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to set up 4 panels for effective waste management

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, May 15

In response to strong protests from residents on social media and outcry from Opposition party candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has announced plans to establish citizen supervisory committees for each of the four zones within the civic body. These committees will be tasked with monitoring sanitation and waste management issues.

Despite the existence of a central citizen supervisory committee comprising civic body officials and select members from residents’ welfare associations, it has struggled to meet the expectations of locals. Consequently, the decision has been made to decentralise this committee into zones to address sanitation and waste management concerns more effectively. These zone-based committees will seek input from residents to advise the civic body and streamline door-to-door garbage collection systems.

Currently, Ecogreen Energy Private Limited, a solid waste management company, handles door-to-door garbage collection. However, its operations have dwindled in recent months, particularly following the MC’s notice to terminate its contract in December last year. This has posed significant challenges for the civic body in waste management operations.

Dr Balpreet Singh, MC’s Additional Commissioner, has announced that each zone will have a five-member committee chaired by a joint commissioner-level officer. The remaining four members will include two men and two women on each panel.

He said, “The residents who want to become members of this committee will have to get recommendations from 10 residents of that zone. They will be selected through the draw of lots.” Meanwhile, the MC has already asked the bulk waste generators to register themselves on a portal developed by the civic body.

