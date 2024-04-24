Murals on NH 44 flyover walls in Karnal picture of neglect

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 18

Once the centre of attraction for their vibrant colours, the flyover walls on National Highway 44 in the city now present a grim look as faded murals greet residents and visitors.

These walls depicted several things from the artist’s emotions, the country’s rich culture to social messages. But now, the residents alleged, that due to the lack of care, the messages along with the paint have faded.

The municipal corporation officials said these artworks were intended not only to beautify the urban landscape but also to showcase the rich heritage and spirit of the city.

In a bid to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) had initiated a project to adorn the walls of flyovers with captivating murals. It had organised a mega painting competition in 2017, in which hundreds of artists in 150 teams participated from across the country, including Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, MP, Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and others. The artists were tasked with graffiti work to turn barren retaining walls of the flyovers at ITI Chowk into colourful paintings. After this programme, walls of other flyovers as well as walls of government buildings in the city were painted, too. Several NGOs also joined hands to beautify the city.

With the passing of time, however, these murals started losing their charm and the authorities concerned did not take steps to maintain these works of art. Residents and commuters alleged that due to poor upkeep these paintings were in a poor state now.

“Despite best efforts of the artists, the wall murals have faded. The authorities concerned should organise another programme to beautify the city’s walls,” said Satyawan Singh, a resident.

Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Commissioner (AC) of KMC, said they would take steps for the restoration of these wall murals. “Since everything has a lifespan, we will initiate beautification works,” he added.

He said they understood the importance of preserving these artworks and the significance they hold for the community. He said they were committed to ensuring the wall paintings remained a vibrant and integral part of the city.

