Murder accused injured, held after Gurugram shootout

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 8

The Gurugram police have arrested a wanted criminal, Saurabh (alias Sandu) of Kheri Bura village in Charkhi Dadri district, after a brief encounter on the Gurugram-Tauru road around 5.40 am on Wednesday.

Booked in 6 cases The police said six cases for crimes, including murder and robbery, have been registered against the accused in Dadri, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Rohtak.

During the encounter, the accused sustained a bullet wound in his leg and was admitted to a hospital. A motorcycle, a pistol and five cartridges were recovered from his possession.

He was wanted in a murder case, in which he had allegedly opened fire at the Discovery Wine Shop at Panchgaon Chowk.

The police had reportedly received information that the accused was coming from Bar Gurjar to Gurugram to commit a crime. Subsequently, a joint team of the crime unit in Manesar and Sector 31 put a barricade at the road.

ACP crime Varun Dahiya said, “The police team tried to stop the accused, who came on a motorcycle. He did not stop, but instead opened fire as he realised he was surrounded by the police.”

“We warned the accused, urging him to surrender, but he hid behind a bush and started firing at the police team, during which a bullet also hit the bullet-proof jacket of Sub-Inspector Lalit,” the ACP said.

In self-defence, the sub-inspector fired one shot from his pistol towards the accused’s feet that hit his right knee. As a result, the accused fell down and the police team nabbed him, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 307 (murder attempt) of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Kherki Daula police station.

According to the ACP, on June 16 last year, the accused, along with his associates, had allegedly killed two persons and injures one person by opening fire at a wine shop located near Panchgaon Chowk. The accused was also wanted in a Rohtak murder case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram