Murder accused on the run for 15 yrs held

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 8

The Bahadurgarh CIA-2 police have managed to nab a 50-year-old man in connection with a 15-year-old murder case. Identified as Ram Avtar of Uttar Pradesh, he had been evading arrest since 2008 and has been carrying a cash reward of Rs 5,000 since.

“Interestingly, five other accused in the case were already held guilty and have been serving life term in Dulina Jail here. However, Ram Avtar had managed to give the police a slip and he kept hiding at various places like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” said Inspector Vivek Malik, incharge, Bahadurgarh CIA-2 police.

“The naked body of the deceased, identified as Gulab of UP, was found lying in a pool of blood in the fields of Bahadurgarh on July 12, 2018. During the investigation, Gulab’s friends — Ram Avtar, Suba Lal, Naresh Kumar, Sham Bihari, Prem Lal and Om Pal — were found involved in the crime.”

