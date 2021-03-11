Murder convict held after 16 yrs

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 2

The police here has arrested a proclaimed offender after a gap of 16 years.

According to Narender Kadian, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gulab, alias Pappu, originally hailing from Bullandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after being booked in a murder case in year 2000.

It was stated that after being convicted in the case, Pappu was sentenced to 20 years in jail by court, but, according to cops, the accused, who got released on bail in 2006, went missing after his appeal for waiving off his sentence was rejected in the High Court.

While a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced on his head by the police in February, he was arrested by a police team from Gadganga area of Uttar Pradesh on April 30 on the basis of inputs regarding his location. He was remanded to judicial custody today.