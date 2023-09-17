Murder of ex-sarpanch: Accused held after encounter

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 16

The special anti-gangster unit of the Sonepat police arrested the accused involved in the murder of former sarpanch Sunil Dahiya of Nahri village, after a brief encounter on the Ferozepur Bangar-Jatola road in the Kharkhoda area during the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused sustained a bullet injury in his left leg during the encounter. The police rushed him to the community health centre at Kharkhoda from where he has been referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

The accused has been identified as Karan of Nahri village and the police have announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for his arrest. A country-made .315 bore pistol, a cartridge and a motorcycle have been seized from his possession.

Sunil Dahiya was shot dead on September 5 on the Kheri Manajat road and the Kundli police booked 12 persons, including Karan, for allegedly murdering the former sarpanch. Following the complaint, the Kharkhoda police registered a case under Sections 353 and 307 of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

