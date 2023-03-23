Murdered Delhi woman's body found in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 22

A 36-year-old woman of Delhi was killed and her body was buried in a Jhajjar village. Some monetary matter is stated to have led to the murder, though a sexual assault is also suspected.

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Waseem Akram said two main accused have been arrested and the woman’s body exhumed.

“The arrested men have confessed to the murder. They also led a police team to the spot where they had buried the woman’s body,” Akram said. Asked whether there had been a sexual assault as well, the SP replied that the post-mortem report was still awaited. However, a police official told the media in Jhajjar that the woman had been raped and murdered. One of the arrested persons has been identified as Raj of Rudiyawas village in Jhajjar district.

The Delhi Police registered a zero FIR in this regard, which was transferred to Jhajjar police on the basis of the call-detail record (CDR) and last location of the woman.