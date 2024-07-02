Murthal teachers’ union accuses admn of violating University Act

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 1

Members of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teaching Association (DCRUTA) accused the university administration of violating the University Act by scheduling the Executive Council (EC) meeting on July 4.

The DCRUTA members said as per the University Act, five professors and deans were supposed to be members of the EC, but presently only two professors were part of it. The members on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, demanding the appointment of more deans and professors in accordance with the University Act.

DCRUTA president Surender Dahiya, along with the other members, said it had come to their knowledge that a meeting of the EC had been fixed for July 4 without the proper constitution of the university’s EC.

Dahiya said that according to the University Act, the EC shall consist of four ex-officio members — namely university Vice-Chancellor and Haryana Government’s Finance Secretary, Technical Education Secretary and Technical Education Director. Apart from them, three deans of faculties shall be nominated by the VC on a rotation and seniority basis along with two professors (other than deans of faculties) and six others (nominated by the Chancellor on the recommendation of the VC and law officer).

The members alleged that at present, there were only two members from the university and the remaining three positions of deans and professors were vacant in the council.

The DCRUTA demanded the meeting be held only after the re-constitution of the executive council in accordance with the norms laid out by the University Act.

