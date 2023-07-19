Mushroom farmers count losses, seek relief

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 18

With the floodwaters receding in several villages along the Yamuna, people have started counting their losses. The flash flood has wreaked havoc on thousands of acres of farmland and residential areas.

Bank erosion plugged at Lalupura village The district administration has been able to stop the erosion of the Yamuna bank, in a relief to those living near Lalupura village. “Irrigation Department officials have been directed to strengthen the banks. The uncertain flow of water is a challenge,” said the Deputy Commissioner. He appealed to people not to venture near the river as the water level might rise. Boulders have been transported from Panipat. Efforts are being made to stop erosion at Khirajpur village.

Apart from paddy, sugarcane and vegetable farmers, several fish and mushroom farmers have suffered huge losses as the waters swept away fish and ruined mushroom production. “We had a fish farm on 8 acres of land at Kalsora village. Before the flood, we had fishes weighing between 500g and 1 kg, but huge quantities of fish were swept away by the water current, resulting in a huge loss to us,” said Sandeep, a fish farmer.

“The fish was to be sold next month. It will be a costly affair to produce fish again. The government should compensate farmers who have suffered losses,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, mushroom farmer Ajmer Singh of Gheer village said his farm was flooded and the water caused bacteria buildup in mushrooms, thereby ruining production. He, too, requested the government to offer relief to farmers who had suffered losses.

Like them, several poultry farmers have incurred losses as their farms were inundated. Their poultry feed got soaked, leading to losses. However, some of them did manage to shift their chicks to safer places. DC Anish Yadav said they would assess the losses soon, and that they had been extending help to people in flood-hit villages.

