Mustard procurement delay shameful: Selja

Chandigarh, March 28

The general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and former Union Minister, Kumari Selja, said the state government was not missing any opportunity to trouble the farmers. The farmers did not benefit from the early start of mustard procurement because neither any preparation was made for the purchase in the markets, nor were arrangements completed.

As a result, not a single grain could be purchased in eight out of 12 districts.

In a statement released to the media, Kumari Selja said there could be nothing more shameful for the state government than not being able to start the procurement as announced.

“The fact that not a single grain of mustard was purchased in four districts clearly shows that the government is limited to announcements only, with no preparation on the ground. This indicates that the state government intends to trouble the farmers by any means,” she pointed out.

The former Union Minister said, “The BJP’s portal system is proving to be detrimental to those farmers reaching the markets with their mustard crop. The data they entered on the “Meri Fasal, Mera Byora (MFMB)” portal does not match. Because of this, gate passes for the markets are not being issued and the farmers are forced to sell their crops at lower prices in the open market, leading to financial losses as they receive less than the minimum support price(MSP),” she added.

