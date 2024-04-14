Mustard procurement halted in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 13

Even as the procurement agencies have stopped procurement of rabi crops in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts to ensure the speedy lifting of the procured stock, rain in Charkhi Dadri drenched the stock lying in the open in the grain market today.

Charkhi Dadri Arhtiya Association president Rajkumar Ritolia said they stopped procurement on Friday and urged the authorities to ensure speedy lifting of the mustard stock. The rain, however, exposed the ill preparedness of the authorities, he added. “Most of the mustard stock is lying in the open. It will take about 5-6 days to dry it. There is also a possibility of some damage to the stock,” he said.

With the possibility of showers in Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind and Fatehabad districts, farmers and arhtiyas are concerned about the stocks lying in the grain markets.

Wheat drenched in rainwater at a grain market in Charkhi Dadri.

Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal issued orders to stop procurement in nine markets today and tomorrow and expedite the lifting of the procured mustard crop. With already procured produce lying everywhere, markets have no space to accommodate fresh arrivals. The DC said markets in the district have witnessed a bumper arrival of mustard. “To ensure that mustard does not remain lying in the mandis, there will be no procurement in some mandis for the next two days,” he said.

Gate passes will not be issued to farmers in Tosham, Loharu, Dhigawa, Bahal, Jui, Siwani, Bhiwani, Bawani Khera and Chang grain markets. He said necessary instructions had been given to the officials concerned in that regard.

Stocks across mandis

15,40,495 quintal mustard brought to Bhiwani mandi till April 11 and 12,28,081 quintal yet to be lifted

Arhtiya association president Rajkumar Ritolia said about 5.25 lakh quintal mustard arrived in Charkhi Dadri mandi, out of which 2 lakh quintal produce was still lying there

About 5.5 lakh quintal mustard has arrived in Hisar, of which around 2.3 lakh quintal produce has been lifted till yesterday

