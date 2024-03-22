Mustard procurement to begin on March 26, wheat on April 1

Chandigarh, March 21
The procurement of mustard in Haryana will commence from March 26 and wheat procurement will start from April 1.
The preparations for the rabi season 2024-25 are complete. The minimum support price (MSP) has been fixed at Rs 5,650 per quintal for mustard and Rs 2,275 per quintal for wheat for this season. Once again, the payment for crop procurement will be directly credited to the accounts of farmers via DBT, said the state government in a press statement.
According to statistics, approximately Rs 90,000 crore have been deposited into the accounts of farmers during the past seven crop procurement seasons.
Government procurement of mustard will be done through HAFED and HSWC. A total of 106 mandis/purchase centres have been set up for mustard. It is expected that there will be an arrival of 14.28 lakh metric tonnes in the mandis this time. However, 3.17 lakh metric tonnes arrived in 2022-23 and 6.83 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-24.
Additionally, 417 mandis/purchase centres have been set up for wheat procurement. This time, there is an expected production of 112.14 lakh metric tonnes of wheat. Farmers will not face any delay in payment for wheat procurement, as approval for a cash credit limit of Rs 7,300 crore has already been granted.
Bales arrangements have been made for wheat procurement. Bales have already been sent to the Food and Supplies Department, HAFED, and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.
Crop procurement will be done based on data entered on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal. On this portal, 4,74,768 farmers have registered 18,06,326 acres of land for mustard, and 7,82,921 farmers have registered 41,64,324 acres for wheat.
Procurement of gram and barley will also commence from April 1 for the rabi season 2024-25. As many as 11 mandis/purchase centres have been set up for gram and 25 for barley. For the convenience of farmers, a helpline number — 1800-180-2600 — has been established at the office of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Panchkula.
