Mustard procurement to start from March 28

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 13

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today reviewed the arrangements for timely procurement of mustard, gram and sunflower in the state. The procurement of mustard will begin from March 28, gram from April 1 and sunflower from June 1 in the state.

Kaushal directed the officers to ensure adequate procurement arrangements, identify procurement centres, proper arrangement for storage and gunny bags and start timely procurement of rabi crops.

Kaushal was apprised that mustard had been cultivated on 18.16 lakh acres in the state while gram and sunflower have been cultivated on 93,000 acres and 37,000 acres, respectively, in 2022-23.