My win a victory of people: Selja

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 7

Sirsa MP-elect Kumari Selja said the overwhelming victory was not hers, but of the people of the Sirsa parliamentary constituency. The unprecedented victory of the Congress in the state was the victory of the people, she added.

In a statement released to the media, Kumari Selja said, “The people of the state have rejected the BJP, which had been practising the politics of lies for the past 10 years.” She claimed that the Congress would show the BJP the door in the upcoming Assembly elections. Expressing gratitude to the people of the parliamentary constituency, party workers and office-bearers for the overwhelming victory, she said she would always remain indebted to the people for their love, respect, cooperation and support.

Selja alleged that the BJP was practising divisive politics in the name of religion, trying to destroy brotherhood, but the people of the country had rejected them. She stated that the BJP should have talked about issues and the development of the country, but instead, it sidelined all issues and engaged solely in religious politics.

She said Rahul Gandhi undertook two yatras across the country and the impact of those yatras was evident in this election, meaning the people listened to Rahul Gandhi and voted accordingly. People trusted in the guarantees given by the Congress. She said the people of the country and the state were fed up with the ‘lies’ of the BJP, as it kept telling new ‘lies’one after another. A wind of change was blowing across the country. The people of Sirsa and the nation responded to the BJP’s ‘lies’ by not voting for it, she said.

