Mystery shrouds 5 deaths in Faridabad in 24 hrs

Faridabad, June 17

The police have recovered bodies of five persons who died under mysterious circumstances in different parts of the city in the past 24 hours. Cardiac arrest is suspected to be the reason behind these deaths as such incidents had risen among the youth and middle-aged persons due to the present lifestyle. However, officials of the Health Department said they were yet to confirm the exact cause.

Police sources said the first incident came to the fore near Lakhani Dharamshala in the NIT zone of the city when a 40-year-old man suddenly fell on the ground while walking. The police said while he asked someone for water, he fell unconscious with foam coming out of his mouth. The unidentified man was declared dead by the doctors, after he was rushed to the Civil Hospital at 11.30 am. The deceased used to sell puffed rice item. They said that the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report was out.

In the second incident, a man identified as Pramod Shankar (30) from Fatehpur Chandila village reportedly died in a similar manner in Sector 21-D today, the police sources said. He fell on the ground while walking and was declared dead by the doctors on reaching the hospital they said. In the third incident, a driver of an auto-rickshaw died after fainting near the Civil Hospital in the city. He had come to the hospital to drop a patient but died as soon as he came out of the hospital gate. He was also declared dead by the doctors.

The fourth person who died under mysterious circumstances has been identified as Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Sector 8 the police said. He died at 11:30 am today after he fainted while riding a bicycle on a road in Sector 8. He was on his way home after the night shift, the police said. Pappu, a middle-aged employee of the Municipal Corporation, was reported to be the fifth victim. He died while engaged in cleanliness work at Trikha Colony in Ballabhgarh here today.

Though the cause of these deaths is yet to be ascertained, Civil Surgeon Dr Vinay Gupta said there was a possibility of cardiac arrest as such incidents had risen among the young and middle-aged persons due to the present lifestyle. He said heatstroke was accompanied by symptoms such as high body temperatures and did not result in sudden death. The cause may be revealed after the post mortem reports was out, the police sources said.

